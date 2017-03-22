The Food Series comes to Workbench Limerick

| March 22, 2017

AN EXCITING event aimed at supporting the Irish Food Industry has been planned for March 29 next in Limerick where leading experts will address local business.

Running at Bank of Ireland’s Workbench Limerick, The Food Series is a monthly event to promote quality Irish produce and those passionate about our local and national Food Industry.

Each month, focus will center around a new theme, bringing together leaders across various food sectors to offer advice, showcase their produce, network and discuss the movement within the industry.

On Wednesday 29th March, our first Food Series will focus on The Impact Entering Awards can have on your Food Business.

Our Host for the evening is Sharon Noonan, presenter of ‘Best Possible Taste Radio Show & Podcast’.

Guest speakers will also include

Birgitta Curtin MD/Owner of ‘The Burren Smokehouse’ based in Lisdoonvarna Co Clare, Birgitta runs an award winning fish smokehouse.

Artie Clifford Chairperson of ‘Blas na hÉireann’. The Irish Food awards which is based in Dingle annually. The Awards have grown to over 2500 entries from all across the Ireland. It is an exciting platform for anyone interested in creating a business in the food industry.

Joe O’Connor Commercial Director at Truly Irish. Truly Irish is a co-op of pigmeat producers nationwide, Truly Irish products are now household names in local/national supermarkets.

Admission is free but with limited seats available, pre registration here is required.

