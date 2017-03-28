Food truck festival to bring culinary explosion to Limerick

LIMERICK is to see a culinary explosion on the June Bank Holiday weekend when Europe’s biggest food truck and craft beer festival will attract upwards of 40,000 visitors and more than 60 international to the Treaty city.

The Limerick International Food Truck Festival is the first dedicated event of its kind to take place in Ireland and will be based in the heart of Limerick city’s People’s Park from June 1 to 5.

The event will see an explosion of international cuisine with dozens of food trucks arriving from 14 countries taking part in the European Food Truck Association’s annual festival along with local and national traders.

Festival goers will be treated to some of the most appetising, innovative, original and exotic foods imaginable with a new twist on some old classics like pizza, pasta, fries and gourmet sandwiches along with many never before seen dishes on Irish shores.

Highlights will include a Belgian artisan chocolate truck, preparing some spectacular chocolate dishes from scratch, a lobster burger truck and ones serving shark and crocodile treats with even a truck specialising in insect dishes as well as tasty dishes from oriental, American, French, Mexican, BBQ trucks and much more.

Alan Woods, President of the Food Truck Association of Ireland said that “we are still pinching ourselves over this. We have got a great street food event going in Limerick but this will take us to a level that we would otherwise not have reached in years.”

“Most of all, our taste-buds will virtually explode with what’s on offer. There will be unbelievable choice, from every cuisine imaginable, but also unbelievable tastes”.

Fabrice Willot, President of the European Food Truck Association added that after the success of the world record breaking Food Truck Festival in Brussels in 2016, the association is delighted to come to Limerick and partner the Limerick International Food Truck Festival. “The European Food Truck Festival tour will see festivals in five European cities in 2017 and promises to be the greatest to date. We know that Limerick will be great hosts to Food Truckers from across Europe and Ireland and the Food Truck family are all really excited to be taking part.”

Limerick City and County Council Head of Communications and Marketing Laura Ryan added “This is exactly the type of event we not alone have been looking to attract to Limerick that will not only bring an explosion of culinary treats onto our streets but will bring a huge sense of carnival. The first Limerick International Food Truck festival will also ensure Limerick takes centre stage nationally in 2017 on not just the May Holiday Weekend, which Limerick now dominates with its Riverfest and Barringtons Hospital Great Limerick Run, but also the bumper June Bank Holiday weekend.”

For updates on the Limerick International Food Truck festival, please visit www.Limerick.ie/foodtruckfestival or Like ‘Limerick International Food Truck Festival’ on Facebook or @LimFoodTruck on Twitter

