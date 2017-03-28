Limerick man is best hotel manager in Ireland

LIMERICK native and Hotel Doolin GM Dónal Minihane has been herald as the best manager at the Irish Hotel Awards for 2017.

Donal, together with his head chef at Hotel Doolin took away national titles in their respective categories last week a gala event held in Athlone.

Executive Head Chef, Daniel Craughwell was crowned ‘Best Chef in Munster’, beating off stiff opposition in what is a hugely competitive category in a region with a range of top international hotels.

Afterwards, Donal said that “the two awards reflects the growing status of Hotel Doolin, which is still relatively new but growing in reputation and recognition as a top hotel destination on the Wild Atlantic Way.

“To hear our hotel name called out twice for awards on the night was a very proud moment for us all. It’s really testament to the hard work, warmth and creativity of all our staff.

Personally, I’m humbled to have won the Best Manager award as I know only too well the standard that’s out there”.

