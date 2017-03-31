Munster at full strength for Toulouse quarter final

MUNSTER RUGBY have named their starting XV for tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter final clash with Toulouse at Thomond Park. The Irish province have welcomed back their Internationals from Six Nations duty in what is a full strength match day 23. Conor Murray starts at nine having missed the last Six Nations game with a shoulder injury, while Francis Saili comes onto the bench having recovered quicker than expected from a knee injury.

In opposition news, Toulouse have also named their side, with Florian Fitz set to partner Gael Fickou in the centre. Doussain starts at 10 behind a pack which sports some household names such as Leonardo Ghiraldini, Census Johnston, Richie Gray, Yoann Maestri and Thierry Dusautoir who will captain the side.

Kick off at Thomond Park is at 5.45pm

Munster Rugby: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland, Peter O’Mahony (c), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Dave O’Callaghan, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Francis Saili, Andrew Conway

Toulouse: Maxime Médard; Yoann Huget, Florian Fritz, Gael Fickou, Paul Perez; Jean-Marc Doussain, Sébastien Bézy; Cyril Baille, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Census Johnston, Richie Gray, Yoann Maestri, Thierry Dusautoir (c), Yacouba Camara, Francois Cros

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Gurthro Steenkamp, Dorian Aldegheri, Talalelei Gray, Piula Faasalele, Joe Tekori, Luke McAlister, Arthur Bonneval

