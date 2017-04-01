Limerick face Cork in NHL quarter final

Continue reading below...







PROMOTION to Division 1 of the National Hurling League might be over for another season, but the chance to win the league is still very much alive for the Limerick senior hurlers in 2017.

This Sunday afternoon, John Kiely’s men will take on Cork in the quarter final of the competition in Paric Uí Rinn. The game, which throws in at 4pm, will form part of a double header which will see the Cork footballers taking on Down at 2pm in the same venue.

The tie will see Limerick and Cork meet for the third time this season, with the Rebels winning on both occasions.

Cork finished second in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A, winning three and losing two of five games, while Limerick came third in Allianz Hurling League 1B, winning three and losing two games.

This will be the first Allianz Hurling League clash between the counties since 2014 when they drew in the first round of the Allianz Hurling League 1B campaign.

Limerick won a quarter-final tie last year, beating Dublin while Cork didn’t reach the last eight, instead facing an Allianz Hurling League 1A relegation play off against Galway, which they won.

The winners of Sunday’s clash will face the winners of Waterford and Galway on the weekend of April 16, while the final itself is scheduled for the weekend of April 23.

