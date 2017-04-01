Munster trounce Toulouse at Thomond Park

MUNSTER have qualified for the semi final of the Champions Cup following a 41-16 win over Toulouse at Thomond Park. Tries from John Ryan, CJ Stander, Darren Sweetnam and Andrew Conway secured a semi final on the weekend of April 21 at a venue to be decided.

(Should Saracens defeat Glasgow tomorrow, then the game will be played at the Aviva Stadium, however a Glasgow win would see the Munster Red Army on the road to Murrayfield.)

Munster led the former champions of Europe 13-9 at the break in what was a scrappy affair, however the second half, with the aid of the wind, saw Munster click into gear against what must be one of the poorest Toulouse sides to visit the famous Limerick stadium.

Continue reading below...







Munster can now plan for battles on two fronts as they chase Pro12 and Champions cup glory. On the injury front, CJ Stander, Keith Earls and Peter O’Mahony left the field injured, while Conor Murray did not start the game due a shoulder knock.

Munster: Zebo, Sweetnam, Taute, R Scannell, Earls, Bleyendaal, Williams, Kilcoyne, N Scannell, J Ryan, D Ryan, Holland, O’Mahony, O’Donnell, Stander. Subs: Marshall, Cronin, Archer, O’Callaghan, O’Donoghue, Lloyd, Saili, Conway.

Toulouse: Medard, Huget, Fritz, Fickou, Perez, Doussain, Baille, Ghiraldini, Johnston, Tekori, Maestri, Dusautoir, Camara, Cros. Subs: Marchand, Steenkamp, Aldegheri, Gray, Faasalele, Marques, Mc Alister, Bonneval.

