Season defining weekend for local rugby clubs #UBL

Continue reading below...







LIMERICK’S seven senior rugby clubs are all in action this Saturday, with four looking to either secure playoff spots or avoid the relegation places.

In Division 1A, Young Munster entertain Cork Con at Tom Clifford Park. Gearoid Prendergast’s side have secured a semi final spot for the third season in a row and now the men from the Yellow Road can concentrate on securing a home semi final berth. With Cork Con in second spot, just two points ahead of the black and ambers, a home win this weekend would set up a final day with something to play for ahead of the play offs.

In the same division, Garryowen will face Old Belvedere in a game which probably has the most riding on it this weekend. Former Garryowen coaches Paul Cunningham and Eddie O’Sullivan, now with Old Belvedere, know that a loss to the light blues and a win for Terenure could see the black and whites from Dublin relegated on Saturday. For Garryowen, a win would see them move away from the automatic relegation spot, with an away tie against Lansdowne to come on April 15 where they would look to avoid the relegation play off spot.

In Division 1B, UL Bohemian RFC are all but guaranteed top four. One more win will get them into the playoffs where Old Wesley and Naas are jostling for position. The Robins are away to Ballynahinch this weekend who have nothing to play for, so the Christy Nealon coached side will be looking for all five points.

In the same Division, Shannon take on league winner Buccaneers in a game where one more point would save Shannon from a relegation play off spot. They are currently seven points clear of Galwegians in ninth, so Tom Hayes’ side can begin to look forward to next season already.

In Division 2B, already relegated Thomond will travel to face Bective, while Old Crescent face MU Barnhall. The ‘OC’ know that a win would see them secure a play off berth with one game to go. Barnhall are currently four points off of Old Crescent, so Joe Nix and Eugene McGovern can focus on getting four points and therefore extending their season.

Finally, in Division 2C, Bruff face Midleton in a dead rubber. The county Limerick side are in fifth spot, but are 11 short of fourth.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Rugby, Sport, Ulster Bank League