Frank O’Sullivan at Friars’ Gate

LIMERICK artist Frank O’Sullivan’s painted works are at Friars’ Gate in Kilmallock for the month of May. From Effin, O’Sullivan studied at Limerick School of Art and Design and graduated with a Diploma in fine art printmaking in 1998.

He has participated in numerous group shows around Limerick and has had various solo exhibitions – previously at the Friar’s Gate Theatre, Kilmallock (2010 and 2015 ) – as well as showing with Limerick Printmakers.

He created a large-scale urban mural for the Éigse Carlow Arts Festival and another in Newport, Tipperary. Work is featured in private collections in Ireland, the UK, Egypt, Canada, Switzerland, and Australia.

O’Sullivan works primarily in oil on canvas, “creating whimsical urban landscapes and characters using bold colours and graphic lines.”

