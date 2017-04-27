Music in the Cathedral

| April 27, 2017

JS Bach on May 3, 1.15pm

THE excellent programme of free music on Wednesday lunch hour continues at St Mary’s Cathedral, led largely by Peter Barley, organist. Following on from alto Edel O’Brien accompanied by Irina Dernova on piano this Wednesday, next May 3 we have Frank Schaefer on cello and Ethna Tinney on piano.

Schaefer and Tinney have selected a programme based on music by Bach and Beethoven.

As ever, admission is free and there is a retiring collection in aid of this musical series.

Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle


Comments are closed.

Rose Rushe

About the Author ()

Commercial Features and Arts Editor at Limerick Post
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close