Music in the Cathedral

THE excellent programme of free music on Wednesday lunch hour continues at St Mary’s Cathedral, led largely by Peter Barley, organist. Following on from alto Edel O’Brien accompanied by Irina Dernova on piano this Wednesday, next May 3 we have Frank Schaefer on cello and Ethna Tinney on piano.

Schaefer and Tinney have selected a programme based on music by Bach and Beethoven.

As ever, admission is free and there is a retiring collection in aid of this musical series.

