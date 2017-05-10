Limerick students given insight into life of UHL’s midwives

Over 70 Limerick students were given an insight into the role of the midwife and midwifery as a career to mark International Day of the Midwife on May 5. This year the theme was “Midwives, Mothers and Families: Partners for Life!”

The importance of education of midwives and growing the midwifery workforce are essential components to ensure that there are enough qualified midwives to care for women and newborns.

At University Maternity Hospital Limerick, the International Day of the Midwife was celebrated with a variety of events and students came from Castletroy College, Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh, Laurel Hill Colaiste and Secondary School, Nano Nagle Secondary School, Askeaton Secondary School and Doon Secondary School to sample the environment. The students were treated to clinical skills workshops on caring for babies and infant feeding. current midwifery students spoke with the students to highlight what it is like to be a student midwife and attend the University of Limerick.

A certificate was provided to all babies whose mothers gave birth on 5/5/17 to mark the occasion and a celebratory service and breakfast was held for all staff.

Margaret Quigley, Director of Midwifery, UL Hospitals Group, said: “Today is a very special day for all our midwives in University Maternity Hospital Limerick. I wish to take the opportunity to acknowledge and thank all midwives and student midwives for their hard work and dedication to the provision of care to the women and babies of the Mid-West’. We are privileged to have very experienced and highly educated staff at UMHL.”

