Win a Game of Thrones Box Set

WIN a Game of Thrones Boxset (Seasons 1-6). As viewers get excited for the seventh and penultimate season of Game of Thrones starting on HBO on July 16 (July 17 on Sky Atlantic in Ireland), Limerick Post has a boxset of the previous six seasons to give away – perfect for catching up with the multiple strands and storylines of the medieval fantasy drama.

Based on the bestselling novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ by George R.R. Martin. The series follows the battle between the Starks and the other noble families of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros to gain control of the Iron Throne. Thank you to Golden Discs in Limerick for providing this timely prize.

Name one country where Game of Thrones is filmed?

Answers on a postcard to Entertainments Competitions, Limerick Post, 97 Henry St. Limerick OR email competitions@limerickpost.ie.

Put GOT in the subject line. Get your entries in by Monday July 17 Include your name, address and telephone number. Over 18s, Terms & Conditions apply.

