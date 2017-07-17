Niamh immortalised in WRWC stamp

LIMERICK based Garda and current Irish Women’s Rugby Captain, Niamh Briggs has been immortalised on a new Irish stamp to celebrate hosting the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup next month.

Designed by Zinc Design Consultants, the stamp features an action photo of Niamh taken by Dan Sheridan of Inpho Photography while she was in action during the historic win over New Zealand at the 2014 Rugby World Cup.

This special stamp and limited edition First Day Cover envelope is on sale at all main post offices and GPO.

“It’s such an honour to represent Irish Women’s Rugby on this special postage stamp” Niamh said at its launch.

“It marks this special event for Ireland and will really increase awareness of the tournament in the lead-up to the Women’s World Cup. The Country has truly embraced Women’s Rugby and the Women’s Rugby World Cup on home soil will be a celebration of all sports and all those who play and support women’s sport”.

Garda Niamh Briggs, originally from Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and currently stationed in Limerick, became Captain of the Irish Women’s Rugby Team at the start of the 2014/2015 campaign.

Ireland will be amongst the 12 teams taking part in the eight running of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in which the pool stages will be played at University College Dublin and the final stages held at Belfast’s Queens University and Kingspan Stadium.

Canada, France, USA, New Zealand, Australia, Italy, Wales, Spain, Hong Kong and Japan will do battle for the cup held by the current champions, England.

