Spectacular Footage of U2’s Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary Tour

| July 25, 2017

THE official bitesize video of U2’s Joshua Tree show at Croke Park has just been released, Here for all the band’s Limerick fans is the flyover and a message from Larry Mullen Jr.

 

