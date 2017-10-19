Fidgeting feet at University of Limerick Open Days

More than 10,000 young people from around the country are expected to attend the 2017 University of Limerick Open Days taking place on campus today and tomorrow (October 19 and 20).

This year’s open days are the university’s most ambitious yet featuring crane-suspended acrobatics and a meet and greet with Munster Rugby players.

“We look forward to welcoming second-level students from around the country to University of Limerick to showcase our wonderful campus and the fantastic programmes we offer. Students, teachers and parents are all invited to attend these open days to get a real sense of the UL experience: fun; opportunity; friendship; and, learning, and we hope to see many of them back again in September 2018 as they start their university journey,” said University of Limerick President Dr Des Fitzgerald.

Across the two days, renowned aerial dance theatre company FidgetFeet will perform jaw-dropping feats from a 100-metre high crane while on Thursday Munster Rugby will display their skills at the UL Sport Arena.

The open days feature presentations and demonstrations on all courses on offer at UL, information stands for each course, general information on admissions, fees, scholarships, access, careers and CoOp work experience and tours of our campus village accommodation.

UL has the largest ERASMUS + programme in Ireland with 300 partner universities all over the world. UL also has one of the largest work-placement programmes in Europe, with about 2,000 students placed on CoOp every year.

FidgetFeet performances take place between 11am and 1pm Thursday and Friday. A display by Munster Rugby will take place on Thursday, at 11am at the UL Sport Arena.

The first talks start at 10am with the final presentations beginning at 2pm. Find out more at http://www.studyatul.ie