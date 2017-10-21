UPDATE Council crews in Limerick storm clean-up

Crews from Limerick City and County Council have been deployed on clean-up duties around Limerick city following some localised flooding caused by Storm Brian.

A high tide just after 8 o’clock this morning coupled with a storm surge of 1.72 metres resulted in an actual tide of 8.53 metres.

The winds were from the south west, being funnelled up the Shannon Estuary.

The demountable flood barriers erected along the city quays ahead of Storm Ophelia, and which remained in place for Storm Brian, held.

There is some flooding on the roads at O’Callaghan and Clancy Strands with motorists asked to take alternative roads.

Other areas affected by flooding include:

Sarsfield House – Car Park and walkway towards the Potato Market

Merchant’s Quay Plaza

Limerick Courthouse

Potato Market

Area at the back of Limerick City and County Council and Limerick District Court

Small number of houses at the end of Mill Road, Corbally

All other flood defences in Limerick city held.

The flood defences in Foynes and Askeaton also held.

A tree was reported down in Loughill, with crews from the Rathkeale Area Office deployed. Motorists are being advised to drive with caution on roads as there may be other trees down.

Another high tide of around 6.7 metres is expected around 8.20pm this evening (Sat 21 Oct 2017).

Although the council will be monitoring the situation closely, predictions suggest there will be no significant storm surge along the Estuary as winds are expected to be coming from a northwesterly direction.

Crews will be remaining on alert to deal with any situation that occurs and council is appealing to people to stay away from rivers and open areas of water during the storm.

Some Useful Numbers