Bus Éireann ticket prices will fall by almost 50 per cent for some Limerick commuters with the extension of the city fare zone over the coming weeks.

Ardnacrusha, Clonlara and Castleconnell are among the areas included in the €1.89 city fare zone as part of a major restructuring of ticket prices that will come into effect from December.

Passengers use Bus Éireann services for around three million journeys a year in the Limerick City fare zone.

Following a review, the National Transport Authority (NTA) decided that the current city fare zones were not accommodating all areas where regular city-type commuting was taking place. As a result, the city fare zone has been expanded in Cork, Galway and Limerick.

Under the new arrangement, a passenger travelling from Castleconnell into Limerick City will make significant savings. Currently, the fare for an adult passenger taking this trip is €3.52 leap or €4.40 cash. With the changes to the city fare zone from 1 December, this passenger will pay €1.89 leap or €2.70 cash — a saving of 46 per cent.

Children under five will continue to be able to travel for free.

Irish Rail has also announced a series of revised schedules on a number of routes over the October weekend due to engineering works.

There will be revised times today for Limerick/Limerick Junction services and trains between Limerick and Galway, Ballybrophy (via Nenagh) and Waterford.