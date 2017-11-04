DISCOUNT retailer, Dealz has named named Limerick Ireland’s Nooky capital, after it sold a record-breaking 6,500 sex aid items from its new adult Nooky range.

The title wasn’t awarded without a fight as Dublin and Galway came in a close second and third.

Limerick’s saucy shoppers returned the strongest sales, just in front of Dublin. Dealz core range of family planning sales excluding Nooky increased by 2,000 compared to the same period last month

Dealz trading controller Chris Burns revealed, ‘We’ve been thrilled by the demand for the new range across Dealz in Ireland. We are currently delivering hundreds of extra products to stores who’ve sold out, so couples can continue to get their Nooky wherever they live”.