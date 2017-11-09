BREAKING Concern growing for man missing in Limerick

CONCERN is growing for the wellbeing of a Tipperary man missing in Limerick for almost one week.

Stephen Cullinan (25), of Ballymackey, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary is missing from Castletroy since Friday November 3 last.

Stephen is described as 5’11” of medium build with short fair hair.

He was last seen wearing a Hoodie and Jeans and wears glasses. There are concerns for his well being.

Gardaí in Henry Street Garda Station are investigating this incident and are seeking assistance from the public in establishing the location of Stephan.

Any information to Henry Street Garda Station 061 212 400, any Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.

