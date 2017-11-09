Mix & Fairbanks play first Cabal party at Dolan’s

NEW Limerick based clothing brand and music collective Cabal have been greeted with full houses and a huge following since forming in January this year. The collective have now had to say farewell for the moment to their former intimate home at The Stormy Teacup.

This Monday, November 13, the Cabal experience comes to Dolan’s Warehouse for their first late night party and the launch of their newest line of clothing.

The collective promise a bigger capacity, bigger production, bigger dance floor but the same Cabal atmosphere everyone has come to know and love for this night. If you haven’t experienced Cabal yet – then check out their website and facebook at cabal.ie. The brand promotes clothing, music and events, the soundtrack is nu-disco and house with a vibe like a unique Irish interpretation of Maison Kitsune.

Headlining is Mix & Fairbanks making their Limerick debut. They played memorable sets Electric Picnic and Longitude this summer. Skream plays their edit of ‘Back to Kingston’ (Out on Orange Tree Edits) in his sets.

Also on the bill are Cabal DJs on the warm up and Luke Prendergast spinning some Hip-Hop, Funk & R’n’B on the terrace.

Cabal’s artist on the night is Niall – his alluring prints will be on display in the Warehouse. Niall will also be showcasing his hypnotic visuals on the terrace.

Cabal 005 // Mix & Fairbanks happens this Monday November 13 at Dolan’s Warehouse.