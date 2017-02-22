Pat McCabe show for Transition student Youth Theatre

February 22, 2017

At Belltable this Friday 24, 2pm and Saturday 25, shows at 2pm

TWENTY years a-growing, Limerick Youth Theatre is staging the Patrick McCabe play ‘Frank Pig Says Hello’, directed by LYT graduate Naomi O’Kelly.

The students taking part as crew and cast belong to Transition Year Theatre and ‘Frank Pig’ is very much the Glasgow based director’s show of choice.

“It is likely to be different from anything that the young cast have done before, requiring a larger-than-life performance style, and a playful approach to staging,” comments O’Kelly. “With just three weeks to get to grips with a new style and new script, the whole team is working hard, learning the most important lesson you can get from any work experience – everyone has just got to go for it!”

She herself has worked with puppetry for the National Theatre of Scotland, has done bedside storytelling in a Glasgow hospital and is recipient of a new award which will help her develop multi-sensory theatre for young people with PMLD (profound and multiple learning disabilities) in Scotland.

Book at Belltable’s venue manager www.limetreetheatre.ie

