€69 fares to US from Shannon announced

| February 23, 2017

TRANSATLANTIC flights for just €69 one way to the US from Shannon have just been announced.

Norwegian lost no time after getting the go-ahead for flights between Ireland and the USA in announcing a twice weekly service from Shannon.

The services will start on July 1 between Shannon and Stewart International Airport, Orange County – just 90 minutes from New York – and from Providence Green Airport, Rhode Island, 90 minutes from Boston.

Management at the airport has welcomed the new services as “a major opportunity for tourism and wider business sectors across the west and south of Ireland”.

The flights from Shannon to Stewart International in New York state will operate on a Wednesday and Sunday, with connections to Providence Airport on Monday and Friday.

