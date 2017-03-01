Leading economists to address Limerick businesses

LIMERICK Chamber will host a Business Breakfast on Economic Trends on Wednesday March 8 next at the Limerick Strand Hotel at 7.30am.

The Breakfast Briefing will be kindly sponsored by Northern Trust and Bank Of Ireland. This event will cover all the major economic trends expected for 2017, it will also encompass aspects of Trump – tax implications and protection policies as well as the effects of Brexit.

Carl Tannenbaum, the US based Chief Economist of Northern Trust will return to speak in Limerick due to popular demand after his extremely engaging speech at the Limerick Chamber business strategy conference in 2016.

Joining his is the Bank of Ireland Chief Economist Dr. Loretta O Sullivan to give a national perspective and Caroline Kelleher, Director of Policy in Limerick Chamber to look at local economics.

Carl Tannenbaum is the Executive Vice President and Chief Economist for Northern Trust.

Prior to joining Northern Trust, Carl led a team at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago whose charter was to analyse financial risk, its implication for the broad economy and policy choices to address it.

Mr Tannenbaum served as the head of the entire Federal Reserve System’s risk group in Washington for a year, working closely with Federal Reserve System Governors and senior officials.

Preceding his work at the Federal Reserve, Carl served as chief economist and head of balance sheet management at LaSalle Bank/ABN AMRO, where he worked for 24 years. He received a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago. Mr Tannenbaum is a past chairman of the Conference of Business Economists and also a past president of the National Association for Business Economics and the North American Asset/Liability Management Association.

Dr Loretta O’Sullivan is Group Chief Economist at Bank of Ireland. Loretta heads up the Economic Research Unit and is responsible for economic analysis, including commentary, forecasts and research for various Group stakeholders and customers. She joined the Group from the Central Bank of Ireland, where she held the position of Senior Economist within the Monetary Policy and International Relations Division. Prior to that, she was a Senior Economist at the Department of Finance, during which time she was seconded for two years to the European Commission’s Economic and Financial Affairs Directorate in Brussels. Loretta holds a Ph.D in Economics from Trinity College Dublin, an MA in Policy, Management and Government from the University of York, and a BA (Mod) in Economics and Social Studies from Trinity College Dublin.

Caroline Kelleher is Director of Policy with Limerick Chamber.

Caroline leads the planning, delivery and evaluation of the Chamber’s policy programme, stakeholder engagement programme and public affairs programme. Caroline joined Limerick Chamber in 2016 having previously worked in DKM Economic Consultants as a Senior Economist. Prior to that she worked as a Consultant with AECOM Strategic Planning & Advisory and Goodbody Economic Consultants.

Preceding her time as an Economist, Caroline worked in the Financial Services sector in Australia and as a Teaching Assistant in University College Cork. Caroline holds a Masters in Economic Science from University College, Cork, a Post Graduate Diploma in Statistics from Trinity College Dublin and a Bachelor of Commerce in Economics from University College, Cork. Caroline is also a CIMA qualified management accountant.

Organisers say that with such high level speakers a top quality event is assured. Whether you are a small medium or large business this is a must attend event for anyone interested in the future economic trends of the world, the country, and the region and how it could effect your business.

Those interested in going are urged to contact Caoimhe Moloney on 061 217607 or cmoloney@limerickchamber.ie or contact her for more information.

