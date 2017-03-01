Limerick man faces 67 rape allegations

A LIMERICK man has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court on 67 counts of raping three males and one female at addresses on the Northside of the city over an 11 year period.

The 44-year-old who can not be named for legal reasons was present in court as he was served the book of evidence relating to the alleged incident which are said to have occurred on various dates between 1991 and 2002.

Continue reading below...







The accused man with an address in the city, was represented by John Herbert solicitor. The 44-year-old was also given the alibi warning before the court where he must inform gardai of any defence witnesses he intends on calling.

Judge Mary Larkin remanded the accused on continuing bail to appear before the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: News