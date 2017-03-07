UL researchers aiming to half our carbon footprint

Researchers at the University of Limerick (UL) have begun a project to produce carbon fibre from forestry by-products.

The LIBRE project, led by Dr Maurice Collins of the Stokes Labs, Bernal Institute at UL, aims to create carbon fibre materials in a cost-effective and more environmentally friendly way, by producing them from a naturally derived wood product called ‘lignin’. “The production of carbon fibre from lignin will allow us to move away from the reliance on fossil fuel,” Dr Collins explained.

The LIBRE project is expected to reduce production costs sufficiently to find mass-market applications for carbon fibre. This will enable European producers to rely less on imported precursors and imported carbon fibre thereby securing an indigenous and sustainable European carbon-fibre manufacturing base.

“Together, the project partners will create new innovative materials and manufacturing processes capable of lowering the cost of end products by 30% while cutting in half the CO2 footprint of carbon fibre production,” Dr Collins added.

According to Patrick Barrett, Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine, Ireland and National Contact Point for Bio-Based Industries, “Dr Maurice Collins’ successful award under the Bio-Based Industries Public Private Partnership is a great example of a leading Irish academic talent aligning with industry to develop high-value products from valorisation of forestry by-products. This allows for business diversification, provides opportunities for jobs, growth and investment in the Irish economy and reduces the need for fossil fuel use for product development with the use of biobased replacements such as from forestry side-streams”.

Irish wind-energy company Eirecomposites and automobile manufacturer Fiat are among the end users for these products, which are expected to be brought to market within four years.

LIBRE is co-ordinated by Dr Collins at University of Limerick and run in cooperation with European partners from Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Belgium, UK and Italy. The project has been awarded €4.9m in funding from the Bio-Based Industries Joint Undertaking. This grant is awarded under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme.

