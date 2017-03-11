Teddy Bear Hospital teaches kids about medicine

Approximately 500 children from across Limerick attended the fifth annual Teddy Bear Hospital (TBH) hosted by medical students from University of Limerick’s Graduate Entry Medical School (GEMS). Pupils from 10 schools across Limerick attended the 2017 event at UL Sport Arena on Wednesday with their beloved teddy bears.

The Teddy Bear Hospital provides primary school students with the opportunity to interact with student doctors in a safe and fun environment, while learning more about medicine. The aim of the project is to alleviate childhood anxiety surrounding hospitals and doctors. The children rotated through 10 different stations, each

showcasing a different aspect of medicine through scenarios, games and learning. The event was organised by 150 volunteers made up of first and second year students and tutors from GEMS.

