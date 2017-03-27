Call to Limerick employers to get a move on

EMPLOYERS across Limerick are being urged to sign up for Ireland’s third National Workplace Wellbeing Day this Friday.

Last year over 300 companies of all sizes from across the public and private sectors participated in the annual event which aims to improve employee wellbeing through promoting better exercise and nutrition in the workplace. New research shows that only a quarter of workers in Ireland (26 per cent) take the recommended level of exercise for a healthy lifestyle each week.

Marcella Corcoran Kennedy T.D., Minister for State for Health Promotion launched this year’s campaign, which is an initiative of Food and Drink Industry Ireland (FDII), and is supported by Ibec.

Danny McCoy, CEO, Ibec said: “As a nation, we all know that we need to get healthier. There is no better place to start than in the workplace, where we spend so much of our time. Research amongst employees in Ireland shows that the majority are more likely to stay longer with employers who show an interest in their health and wellbeing.”

“We’re encouraging companies across the length and breadth of the country to mark Friday, with some healthy and fun workplace initiatives. No matter how big or small the event, a fitness class, a cookery demo, or a health check for example, the important thing is that it gets employees thinking about their health.

“The more adventurous can tackle the ‘Lunchtime Mile’ where staff run, jog or cycle one mile in the vicinity of the workplace. Here in Ibec we’re hosting a healthy breakfast and walking the Lunchtime Mile, which promises to be a fun day for all involved.”

Further details of how companies can get involved in this year’s event are available here.

