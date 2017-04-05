Record number of UL journalism students nominated for national awards

A record number of journalism students from the University of Limerick have been nominated for national media awards.

Limerick Voice, the newspaper and website produced by the fourth year and MA in Journalism and New Media classes has received three separate nominations, for newspaper of the year, website of the year, layout and design of the year.

Limerick Voice editor Michelle Hogan has also been nominated in the Editor of the Year category.

The National Student Media Awards, or the Smedias as they are known, is the largest competition of its kind in Ireland dedicated to recognising and celebrating the next generation of media talent. Open to students from every college across Ireland the awards are judged by key media industry leaders including The Irish Times and The Irish Independent.

Among the UL nominees is MA in Journalism and New Media student Daniel Keating who is in contention for the Young Journalist of the Year – National Press title.

One of Daniel’s stories which highlighted the number of Limerick school children living in B&B accommodation in Limerick first appeared in Limerick Voice, which is distributed with the Limerick Leader newspaper.

Limerick Voice is a core journalism module, which forms part of UL Engage projects, representing community collaboration between UL journalism students and Limerick City and County Council’s Regeneration project.

Continue reading below...







UL Journalism lecturer Kathryn Hayes who oversaw Limerick Voice 2016 said it was wonderful to see so many journalism students recognised by leading industry figures.

“Investigative journalism was to the fore of this year’s edition of Limerick Voice and these nominations vindicate the quality of work that was undertaken and the level of journalistic skills demonstrated in producing such high class worthy journalism,” she said.

“The expanded digital and online presence of Limerick Voice enhances journalistic skills and increases students’ employability opportunities due to the real world experience gained during this project,” Ms Hayes added.

UL Journalism subject leader Dr Fergal Quinn congratulated all of this year’s nominees.

“We are thrilled to have seen our students do so well in the Smedia awards this year. For a small programme to have nominees in 10 categories is truly impressive. These nominations are testament to our student’s dedication and talent, and also to the brilliant edition of the Limerick Voice overseen by Kathryn Hayes this year. Well done to all involved,” he said.

UL journalism students are represented in a number of other categories in the sMedias 2017 including:

Journalist of the Year (Paul Saunders, Kilrush, Co. Clare)

Sports Writer of the Year (John Keogh, Ballysimon Road, Limerick)

Features Writer of the Year – News and Current Affairs (Jennifer Purcell, Rosbrien, Limerick)

Film Script of the Year (Andrew Roberts, Melbourne, Australia)

Short Story of the Year (Jennifer Purcell, Rosbrien, Limerick)

The 17th edition of the sMedias takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday, April 6.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Education, News