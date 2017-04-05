Riverfest 2017 promises to be the best yet

Thousands of visitors are set to attend Riverfest, Ireland’s first major festival of the summer, with Limerick becoming a mecca for families, foodies, runners and watersport enthusiasts over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Some of the world’s best jetboarders including Scott Knemeyer, Bo Krook and Irish champion wakeboarder David O Caoimh will perform as part of the Maldron Hotel Riverfest on the Shannon.

Members of the public brave enough will get the chance to fly over Ireland’s longest river on a Zipline, daily at Arthur’s Quay, where the Riverfestival Village will be a focal point for all the family with vintage amusements for children along with craft, food and retail stalls.

Ireland’s larget BBQ cook-off also dons its chef’s hat to the river and moves onto the boardwalk at Harvey’s Quay, providing a beautiful backdrop for one of Riverfest’s favourite events.

Exciting and skilful displays by Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, the Defence Forces, Foynes Yacht Club, Limerick’s numerous rowing clubs and yachting and sailability groups will mean all eyes will be firmly focused on the water.

Clancy’s Strand and Honan’s Quay will be the best viewing points on Sunday evening as acrobatic jetboarders and jetskiers will perform with LED lights and flares to make the traditionally spectacular fireworks display the best ever.

Riverfest weekend will also see thousands of runners and walkers come to the city to participate in the Barrington’s Hospital Great Limerick Run which takes in many of the historical and scenic sights across Limerick, on Sunday 30th April.

The run features entrants from all across Ireland and overseas with participants entertained by various musical acts along the route of the marathon, half marathon and 6 mile events.

Speaking at the launch of Riverfest 2017 at House Limerick on Honan’s Quay, Mayor of the City and County, Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon said: “Riverfest has become a firm favourite of Limerick people and of those from further afield on the May Bank Holiday weekend in what is the 13th year of this spectacular festival when Limerick is the only place to be that weekend. The festival provides a wonderful opportunity for us to focus one of Limerick’s greatest assets – the River Shannon.”

“I’m delighted with the range and breadth of the events taking place during Riverfest. I’m heartened to see the famous BBQ is embracing the river and will be located on the wonderful boardwalk at Harvey’s Quay. The Barrington’s Hospital Great Limerick Run will, while the Riverfestival Village means that families and other visitors have a wonderful place to relax and enjoy the amazing Maldron Hotel Riverfest on the Shannon jetboarding and other displays on the river.”

“Riverfest is Limerick’s summer festival that is becoming a favourite of people around the country, let’s make it the best one ever!”

Highlights of the four day festival include:

Fashion Friday at Arthur’s Quay Shopping Centre hosted by style icon Celia Holman Lee and presenting the latest trends for Limerick designers and stores on Friday

Ireland’s largest BBQ cook-off, the Riverfest BBQ Competition will be a feast for the senses on Saturday at its new location at Harvey’s Quay boardwalk

The Riverfestival Village returns with treats for all the family. Food, craft and retail stalls along with vintage amusements creating a unique atmosphere at Arthur’s Quay Park, running daily!

The Maldron Hotel Riverfest on the Shannon will see spectacular and daredevil performances by some of the world’s best jetboarders and wakeboarders, inlcuing Scott Knemeyer, Bo Krook and David O Caoimh. Auther’s Quay Park will be the ideal vantage point to watch the many water based events on Friday to Sunday including a sailing regatta, rowing, kayaking and a Defence Forces display.

A new Zipline will be in operation over the four days of the festival allowing members of the public to soar high about the river as they travel from Arthur’s Quay to Honan’s Quay.

Jet boarders and jet-skiers will add even more colour to the spectacular fireworks display which will light up the Limerick skies on Sunday April from 10.15pm.

Riverfest also has fantastic fringe events including comedy, theatre, gigs, carriage, walking and cycling tours, sport and markets running throughout the weekend at various locations across Limerick.

Visit www.limerick.ie/riverfest for full details of the festival

