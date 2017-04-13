Jazz singer Sue Rynhart at Dolan’s

FOR the last gig in a lively Spring season for Limerick Jazz, they welcome singer Sue Rynhart to Dolan’s Upstairs on Wednesday April 19, 9pm.

Sue Rynhart returns to Limerick with Dan Bodwell on double bass and multi-skilled Francesco on accordion, lute and percussion to sing folk songs with a unique instrumentation.

Host John Daly says that “drawing on classical and jazz traditions with a pop sensibility, Sue places her precise, delicate voice in the starkest, most revealing of settings.”

