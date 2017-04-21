Fashion Friday April 28 for Riverfest

‘FASHION Friday @ Riverfest’ 2017 returns to Arthur’s Quay Shopping Centre to showcase Limerick’s finest in designer gear. This year the style parade with Holman Lee Agency models will be presented from Bowes Ryan Café, upstairs on Friday April 28 at the hours of 11.30am and 3pm.

Bowes Ryan Café will donate all proceeds from sales of tea/ coffee and petits fours to Milford Hospice Limerick. And to make the day even more exciting, there will be brilliant spot prizes at both fashion shows.

Each of the fashion shows will present new collections from leading stores and boutiques in Limerick, embracing ladies wear and menswear. The accent will on Spring/ Summer designs with everything from bridal wear, occasion wear and casual to accessories, millinery, shoes and jewellery.

Management and models of the Holman Lee Agency are thrilled and excited for this year’s Fashion Friday @ Riverfest. Come along and flirt with the finest style that our boutiques and designers and department stores offer. Consider then your own essential wardrobe edit for occasions and workwear.

For further details please contact email address reception@holmanlee.ie

