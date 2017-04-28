Visually impaired Limerick sailor begins challenge of a lifetime

A visually impaired sailor from County Limerick has begun the first leg of a challenge to sail around Ireland in two months.

Chris Egan from Ardagh, is undergoing the journey to raise awareness and funds for Irish Guide Dogs and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI). Chris, a member of Foynes Yacht Club, successfully circumnavigated Ireland with fellow sailor David Bevan in 2013 after they were both diagnosed with cancer, raising €25,000 for charity.

However, since then Chris was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa, a rare genetic disorder that causes significant visual impairment and will eventually rob him fully of his sight. He has underwent training with Irish Guide Dogs in the use of a long cane for mobility and training on independent living skills which will lead him to getting a guide dog further down the line.

Chris will be accompanied by fellow sailors and friends David Bevan and Jim Humphreys who are experienced mariners and members of Foynes Yacht Club. Together, they will sail their 38ft yacht named Tranquility around Ireland throughout May and June hoping to return to Foynes in the first week of July. Weather permitting, the plan is to sail 60 nautical miles every day stopping at several coastal locations along the way.

“Our adventure is called Gangway for Guide Dogs,’ Chris explained. “For me, as well as raising awareness and funds for Irish Guide Dogs and the RNLI, this challenge is also about promoting sailing for people like me who may have been sailing for years but who have acquired a disability.

“We are not expecting any massive challenges other than the normal challenges you experience at sea and the weather conditions. We are looking forward to the trip, are nervous in another sense but we hope most of all it will be great fun.”

To keep up to date with how the sail is going, where the crew will be stopping, and to find out more about the RNLI and Irish Guide Dogs or how you can donate, updates will be posted on the Gangway for Guide Dogs Facebook page or log onto https://gangwayforguidedogs.raisely.com/

