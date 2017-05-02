Mary I nominated for three prestigious awards

Mary Immaculate College (MIC) has been shortlisted for three Education Awards.

The Education Awards recognise, encourage and celebrate excellence in the third level education sector on the island of Ireland from both State and privately funded institutions and are designed to highlight the key areas that impact upon student performance and provide opportunities for educational institutions, their employees and contributors to have their achievements recognised across the various important facets of their operations.

Mary Immaculate College was shortlisted under the following categories; Best Student Experience; Best International College Achievement and Best Online Learning Experience for its LINC (Leadership for Inclusion) programme delivered through the LINC Consortium.

LINC, established in 2016, is a Level 6 Special Purpose Award (Higher Education) designed to enhance inclusion of children with additional needs in early years’ settings through the development of the role of Inclusion Coordinator. The programme, offered by a consortium led by Mary Immaculate College and including Early Childhood Ireland and Maynooth University, is part of a government commitment to the provision of high quality education and training in the field of early childhood care and education and was introduced as part of the Access and Inclusion Model (AIM) in 2016.

Recent Higher Education Authority figures show MIC as having one of the highest retention rates (96%) in the country.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Friday May 25.

