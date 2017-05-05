McManus donation will benefit over two thousand students

| May 5, 2017

Noreen and JP McManus

JP McManus has announced that he is to invest €32 million in scholarships for eligible students throughout Ireland, North and South.

This follows on from the €32 million Mr McManus donated to the All Ireland Scholarships in 2008 and brings his total contribution to third level education to €66.5 million; consisting of €64 million to the All Ireland Scholarships and €2.5 million to the CBS Sexton Street Scholarships.

This latest investment will extend the scholarship scheme for a further ten years, benefiting in total over 2,400 students.

In announcing the continuation of the scheme for a further ten years Mr McManus said: “Barriers to participation in higher education for students can be complex and varied. Such barriers rob high achieving Leaving Certificate students the opportunity to access third level education. I hope that the decision of my wife Noreen and our family to fund a further ten year extension of the “All Ireland Scholarships” programme will help many students over the coming ten years to overcome those obstacles and build a better Ireland throughout the entire island.”

Minister for Education & Skills, Richard Bruton T.D. said; “J.P. McManus has shown great commitment to providing educational opportunities to students who may not otherwise realise their full potential. I would like to thank JP and Noreen McManus for their commitment to the Scholarships. They have provided €66.5 million in funding, to ensure that such a large number of students benefit from this scheme each year. I would also like to thank the trustees for their work in overseeing the scheme, and wish this year’s recipients every success for the future. I am sure that the success you have already achieved at second level will only be furthered at third level with the aid of these scholarships.”

