Limerick Council gives arts back to the artists

A NEW way of awarding money to arts and culture groups in Limerick was agreed this week, taking the process out of the hands of councillors and officials.

A new committee is being established, involving independent representatives of the artistic community.

Membership of the new committee – a first for any local authority in Ireland – will open the decision-making powers to people elected from the arts and cultural sectors and to community groups.

Speaking in favour of the proposal at the monthly meeting of Limerick City and County Council on Monday, Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon (FF) formally proposed the new committee, and said it was “an opportunity for Limerick as a whole to benefit from the funding we are putting in to that sector”.

Cllr James Collins (FF) said: “we do a lot of things very well in arts and culture and we have come to a crossroads after the City of Culture bid. Now it’s time to look at how we can improve our offering”.

At previous meetings of the local authority, queries were raised about how applications for art and cultural based festivals and events were assessed and awards made.

“We’ve said we want to be representative and inclusive and that is what this does,” Cllr Collins added.

Cllr Cian Prendiville (Solidarity) also welcomed the move.

“It’s a first to set up an SPC structure for arts and its very positive to see people from the arts community brought fully on board. It will be completely transparent and open to people who have ideas”.

Director of Services with responsibility for arts and culture, Josephine Cotter-Coughlan told the Limerick Post after the meeting that Limerick “is leading the way in this. No other local authority has such a structure.

“This will allow Limerick to avail of every opportunity to improve our arts and cultural offering,” she added.

The current way of doing business in arts and culture will continue until September to allow the council to invite expressions of interest in joining the new committee.

It’s expected the new format will open the process of awarding grants and making decisions to people directly involved in the field and make the whole area more accessible for community groups interested in getting involving in staging festivals and events.

Category: Arts, Local News, News