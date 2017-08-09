Molly Martens and her father Thomas have been found guilty of the second degree murder of Limerickman Jason Corbett.

This week the Corbett family gathered in prayer as a jury retired to consider whether to convict the two people of the Limerick man’s murder.

Heartbroken parents, John and Rita Corbett along with members of their extended family attended mass in Limerick to mark the second anniversary of their son’s death.

Outside St John’s Cathedral, Mrs Corbett (76) said, “It’s been a nightmare… we are hoping for justice”.

Both defendants had pleaded not guilty at the court in Lexington, North Carolina, with a claim of self-defence and the defence of another.

More to follow in this week’s Limerick Post.

Category: News