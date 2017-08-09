Guilty Verdicts in Jason Corbett murder trial

| August 9, 2017

Molly Martens and her father Thomas have been found guilty of the second degree murder of Limerickman Jason Corbett.

This week the Corbett family gathered in prayer as a jury retired to consider whether to convict the two people of the Limerick man’s murder.

Heartbroken parents, John and Rita Corbett along with members of their extended family attended mass in Limerick to mark the second anniversary of their son’s death.

Outside St John’s Cathedral, Mrs Corbett (76) said, “It’s been a nightmare… we are hoping for justice”.

Both defendants had pleaded not guilty at the court in Lexington, North Carolina, with a claim of self-defence and the defence of another.

More to follow in this week’s Limerick Post.

 

Tags: , , , ,

Category: News


Comments are closed.

About the Author ()

«

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close