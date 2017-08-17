Tierney holds no fear of the French

| August 17, 2017
Ireland manager Tom Tierney during the Ireland Women’s Rugby Captains Run at UCD, in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

by Mal Keaveney

TOM TIERNEY’S Ireland face a mammoth task when they take on France in this evening’s (Thursday) Women’s World Cup Pool C decider at the UCD Bowl (kick-off 7.45pm).

With the game live on RTE and eir Sport, Ireland can expect a massive television audience. The fixture itself has been a 3,000 sell-out for some time.

Ireland, like France, only far less convincingly, have beaten both Australia and Japan. The calculations are simple: win and Ireland advance through to the semi-finals when the tournament moves up the road to Belfast next week; lose and they are relegated to the play-offs for the minor placings.

“The French are going to be excellent,” admitted coach Tierney, the former Limerick international.

“We’ll be firing on all cylinders and we will give it everything. We are going to be the underdogs. We are not going to be expected to win by anyone. Not by yourselves in the media, not by anyone, which is fine.”

Fortunate to claim an opening round win over Australia, Ireland needed to come from 14-0 down to overcome lowly Japan at the Belfield Bowl on Sunday last.

“Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good,” he said afterwards.

Ireland rested some of their players last-time out.

Claire Molloy of Ireland in action against Japan during the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Ireland and Japan at the UCD Bowl in Belfield, Dublin. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

In the opener, Ciara Griffin of UL Bohemian came off the bench and nipped in for a lovely try. “I’m living the dream wearing an Irish jersey,” she said. “For the last World Cup in 2014, I was watching at home on the couch and I loved it.

“I always play with passion and pride for my country.”

One could only feel a great deal of sympathy for her colleague Niamh Briggs, Ireland’s inspirational full back and captain who misses her home World Cup through injury.

France have superb players, such as Shannon Izar who bagged a hat-trick of tries as her team showed no mercy against Australia.

England, the defending champions, are the favourites to win the title.

