A WOMAN has died after being hit by a train on a railway line in Limerick.

Emergency services received a call at 5.47pm about an incident at a level crossing near a nursing home close to Killonan Bridge on the Ballysimon Road.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail confirmed that a woman was struck and fatally injured by the 15:25 Dublin (Heuston) to Limerick train just before 5.30pm and that the incident was being treated as a “personal tragedy”.

Passengers were transported to Limerick by buses provided by Irish Rail as train services between Limerick and Limerick Junction were suspended.

A Garda spokesperson said that Gardaí at Roxboro Road in Limerick were dealing with the incident.