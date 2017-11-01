Public warned not to approach armed missing man

GARDAI have advised members of the public not to approach a man missing from the Ennis area as they believe him to be armed and dangerous.

19-year-old Jack Dinan is missing from his home on Considine Road in Ennis since October 31 last.

Jack left his home at approximately 10am and is described as being 6ft tall, of slim build and with black hair.

Gardai say that the 19-year-old wears a tooth brace on his upper teeth and may have been wearing a grey hoodie top, grey spot camouflaged jacket when he left home.

Jack’s family are urging him to contact home.

Gardai said this Wednesday that Jack may be in possession of a green rucksack and is believed to be armed and the public are asked not to approach him, but should contact Gardaí at Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100 or the emergency numbers 999 or 112.

See more news here