Limerick musician Niamh Dunne contributes to Ed Sheeran’s new album

DESCRIBING themselves as four Nordy lads and a Limerick lass, trad band Beoga have confirmed that the group will feature on Ed Sheeran’s new album ÷ (divide). Niamh Dunne from Limerick sings and plays fiddle with the group who recorded new tracks with Ed Sheeran at his studio during the Summer in the UK.

The band described the news as exciting times.

“We had a great fews days playing music and having the craic and we’re delighted to be involved in what’ll no doubt be the biggest album of 2017.”

Ed Sheeran released two new songs on January 6, Shape of You which was originally written for Rihanna and Castle on the Hill.

A release date for the album is yet to be announced. With sales exceeding 15 million for Ed Sheeran’s previous albums, Beoga can expect to have a busy 2017 as their profile is set to rise significantly in the coming months.

“It’s going to be a pretty big year for us, plans are afoot so we’ll keep ye posted.”

Niamh began to play fiddle at the age of four, and learned her craft from well-known Limerick piper Mickey Dunne and has played and recorded with Beoga for over ten years.

She recorded an album in 2005 with her Dad and sister, Brid, called Legacy, an album that celebrated the rich musical heritage that has been in her family for generations.

Niamh’s first solo album entitled ‘Portraits’ from 2013 is a mix of traditional songs and folk material, much of which has its roots in Limerick.

A well-respected classical violinist, she twice received the high achievers award from the London Associated Board of Western Art Music, with whom she is a qualified teacher. Niamh regularly teaches in The Limerick School of Music. She is also a graduate of the Irish World Academy of Music in Limerick University with first class honors.

