Limerick FC and Martin Russell ‘part company’

LIMERICK Football Club and Martin Russell have today parted company by mutual consent.

Chairman Pat O’Sullivan and Marin Russell have released the following statements:

“The board and Martin had a meeting this morning. Following a discussion we mutually agreed to go our separate ways. The board and Martin subsequently met the players to inform them of Martin’s departure. All at Limerick FC wish to thank Martin for his tremendous contribution to the club’s development since joining in 2014, and we would like to express our sincere gratitude for his hard work and commitment throughout that time. His role in winning the First Division last year in such spectacular fashion, as well as reaching the final of the EA Sports Cup, will not be forgotten and secures his place in our club’s history. He will always be warmly welcomed back to the Markets Field.” – Pat O’Sullivan.

“Following a meeting this morning the Club and I have mutually and amicably decided to part-company. I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to Pat O’Sullivan for the opportunity to have managed Limerick Football Club. I would also like to wish everyone at the club, players and staff, the very best for the future in driving the club forward to achieve their goals” – Martin Russell.

