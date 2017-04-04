The X-Factor Tour is coming to Arthurs Quay Centre

| April 4, 2017

Apply online at itv.com/xfactor to audition on Saturday April 22

THE management of Arthurs Quay Shopping Centre is thrilled that producers of ‘The X-Factor’ TV show have chosen Arthurs Quay as one of their venues for The 2017 X-Factor Mobile Auditions Tour.

Roll up, roll up, ladies and gentlemen of performance talent. This gig is designed for you and a route to the stars on Saturday April 22.

This will be The X-Factor’s first time to come to Limerick and great excitement building within the Centre already. Apply now at itv.com/xfactor if auditioning.

Continue reading below...


“We have received a huge response since we announced the news on social media and if this is anything to go by, The X-Factor people are certainly in for a busy day on the Saturday April 22,” observes Ray Collins, manager.

These are happening times for Arthurs Quay Shopping Centre, experiencing strong growth in particularly with recent investments in excess of €600,000 made.

Several new restaurant operators and retail operators including Regatta Great Outdoors, Eurogiant, Gloria Jeans, Bowes Ryan, Wok to Go and Ryan’s Day Today Newsagents have begun trading in Arthurs Quay Shopping Centre. All are reporting trading levels ahead of target.

Ray Collins is very happy with the way the complex is trading and has every reason to be optimistic about the future for Arthurs Quay Shopping Centre and for Limerick City centre.

Tags: , ,

Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle


Comments are closed.

Rose Rushe

About the Author ()

Commercial Features and Arts Editor at Limerick Post
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close