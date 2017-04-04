The X-Factor Tour is coming to Arthurs Quay Centre

THE management of Arthurs Quay Shopping Centre is thrilled that producers of ‘The X-Factor’ TV show have chosen Arthurs Quay as one of their venues for The 2017 X-Factor Mobile Auditions Tour.

Roll up, roll up, ladies and gentlemen of performance talent. This gig is designed for you and a route to the stars on Saturday April 22.

This will be The X-Factor’s first time to come to Limerick and great excitement building within the Centre already. Apply now at itv.com/xfactor if auditioning.

“We have received a huge response since we announced the news on social media and if this is anything to go by, The X-Factor people are certainly in for a busy day on the Saturday April 22,” observes Ray Collins, manager.

These are happening times for Arthurs Quay Shopping Centre, experiencing strong growth in particularly with recent investments in excess of €600,000 made.

Several new restaurant operators and retail operators including Regatta Great Outdoors, Eurogiant, Gloria Jeans, Bowes Ryan, Wok to Go and Ryan’s Day Today Newsagents have begun trading in Arthurs Quay Shopping Centre. All are reporting trading levels ahead of target.

Ray Collins is very happy with the way the complex is trading and has every reason to be optimistic about the future for Arthurs Quay Shopping Centre and for Limerick City centre.

