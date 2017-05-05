BREAKING Second industrial fire breaks out in Limerick

A SECOND major industrial fire has broken out in Limerick in as many days as fire crews battle a blaze less than seven hours after dealing with Thursday’s scrap metal inferno on the Ballysimon Road.

Seven units from the Limerick Fire and Rescue Service, two water tankers and two aerial platforms are dealing with a blaze at a premises in the Raheen Industrial Estate where again, large plumes of thick black smoke can be seen overhead the city.

It is understood that the emergency call was made following an explosion at the DGD Shredding premises in the Industrial Estate which is home to large multinational and national companies sometime after 11:30am this Friday.

A command support unit is at the scene with senior fire officers implementing safety procedures and strategies to contain the fire.

Continue reading below...







The latest blaze comes after upwards of a dozen firefighters remained at the scene of a blaze at Clear Circle Metal Recycling Yard until 4am, some 13 hours after they were first alerted to the fire.

Investigations are set to determine the cause of Thursday fire while local companies asses the damage caused.

Meantime, staff and workers in the Industrial Estate are being kept in doors while nearby premises are being evacuated for safety.

More to follow.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: News