Stranded motorist robbed biker on County Limerick road

GARDAI in Newcastle West are investigating a robbery where a man posed as a stranded motorist in a bid to trap a motorcyclist who stopped to help.

Sergeant Ber Leetch of the Crime Prevention Unit said that the incident happened at Curraghchase in Kilcoran last Monday evening.

Shortly after 8pm, a motorcyclist was travelling home when he was flagged down by a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, who was male, claimed that his jeep had broken down and the motorcyclist parked his bike and followed him on foot expecting to offer some assistance.” Sgt Leetch said.

“Unfortunately, there were three other men in the jeep and the motorcyclist was ordered into the jeep and robbed of his wallet.

“He was then ordered to get out and he left the area thankfully without injury but very shaken,” Sgt Leetch said.

Gardai in Newcastle West are investigating this and are appealing for anyone who was driving in the Kilcornan area to contact them if they noticed a dark coloured English registered jeep in the area around Curraghchase or indeed anybody acting suspiciously in that area last Monday between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

