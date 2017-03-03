Plays about plays – The Seagull by Bottom Dog

THEATRE about theatre? Bottom Dog Theatre Company’s annual cluster of four read plays begins for 2017, opening Sunday March 5 night at No.1 Pery Square. This year’s love is produced by Myles Breen and his unifying theme is “plays about plays”.

Breen, a playwright of note himself, has drafted in directorial talent to impress the best: Maurice O’Sullivan, who is storming it nightly at Belltable this week with ‘Bookworms’ (get the laugh of the season in this deliriously silly, saucy farce), Bairbre Ní Chaoimh, Dave Griffin and Norma Lowney.

So what’s rolling out under whom on which Sunday night in March, 8pm shows at the Georgian salon?

Sunday March 5, The Seagull by Anton Chekhov, directed by Bairbre Ní Chaoimh.

Sunday March 12, Hay Fever by Noel Coward* , directed by Maurice O’Sullivan.

Sunday March 19, The Dresser by Ronald Harwood*, directed by Dave Griffin.

Sunday March 26, A Life in Theatre by David Mamet, directed by Norma Lowney.

The Seagull’s cast includes Myles Breen, Cora Fenton, Tommy Harris, Gary Hetzler, Sarah J. Kinlen, Darren Maher, Brian McCann, Bríd Ní Chumhaill, Jeanne O’Connor, Liam O’Brien, Gene Rooney and Jamie Walters.

Bear in mind that reservations are encouraged by texting 085 208 5737 as seating is limited to 70. As ever, ‘pay what you can’ is the encouragement.

Do book ahead. Bottom Dog and this series in particular, in its 9th year, command a buoyant following.

with thanks to Samuel French for granting licences for the performances of The Dresser and A Life In Theatre, and to Alan Brodie Representation for Hay Fever

